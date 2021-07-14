Roanoke Regional SBDC to host event to help businesses attract employees

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - At a time when employers across the Roanoke Valley are struggling to attract and retain workers, the Roanoke Regional Small Business Development Center (SBDC) is here to help.

The center is set to host a virtual workshop on the topic on Thursday morning beginning at 8:30.

Representatives from Virginia Career Works and other recruitment agencies will be participating.

Business owners will be able to ask questions and share what is, or is not, working for them.

“This is a real challenge and there’s a need that needs to be addressed,” said Heather Fay, the Roanoke Regional SBDC Regional Program Director. “How can we be part of the solution and provide that space for business owners to come together and talk about this and learn from their peers and learn from individuals?”

More than 100 business owners are already signed up to participate.

Click here to register. You can do so up until the event begins.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.