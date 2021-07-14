Advertisement

Rockbridge County lumber mill burns

Fire engine at the Augusta Lumber Mill in Rockbridge County.
Fire engine at the Augusta Lumber Mill in Rockbridge County.(WDBJ7 Photo)
By Bruce Young
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 4:30 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Augusta Lumber Mill just outside Kerrs Creek in Rockbridge County burned Wednesday morning.

Firefighters were called to the scene at 3:30 a.m. by a passerby.

The first units to arrive found the mill in flames.

“It seems it had a pretty good head start on us, based on, you know, our evaluation when we first arrived on the scene,” said Rockbridge County Fire & EMS Chief Nathan Ramsey. “It was already coming out through the roof of the mill upon the first arriving units.”

One nearby neighbor described it as an explosion that shook his whole house. He said he thought it was a thunderstorm at first.

“We just worked to contain it, a defensive attack on the fire,” Ramsey said. “No one went inside the mill. Multiple units from throughout the county.”

Another big problem in this rural location: water.

“Rural water supply situation,” Ramsey explained. “We’ve got units out Big Springs Drive filling tankers as they come through.”

As morning gave way to afternoon, the grinding battle went on with the temperature climbing to 90 degrees. Smoldering piles of wood product had to be pulled apart to put out the last embers.

“There’s a lot of product inside. You know, sawdust. There’s trailers full of mulch, trailers full of chips sitting outside of it,” Ramsey said.

We reached out to Augusta Lumber. They said they were taking no questions on the mill.

The cause is unknown. Rockbridge has asked the Virginia State Police to help investigate.

