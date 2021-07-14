Advertisement

ROTEC getting kids to work during career camp

Culinary arts teachers walk fifth graders through a variety of recipes.
Culinary arts teachers walk fifth graders through a variety of recipes.
By Rachel Schneider
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 5:49 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Roanoke Technical Education center at Patrick Henry High School is back to hosting its annual 5-5-5 career camp this week.

Fifth graders get to experience five different careers in five days.

Over 200 students signed up this year, with the school offering 16 different career opportunities for them to explore.

These included teachings from ROTC, culinary arts, robotics, among others.

Principal Kathleen Duncan says it was just as fun for the teachers as it was for the students.

”It is so good to be able to interact with kids, see kids socializing, see them engaged in activities that they’ve never done before,” added Duncan.

This is the 12th year the school held the camp, with the exception of not hosting last year due to the COVID shutdown.

