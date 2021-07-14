Advertisement

Shooting in Danville business sends one person to hospital

Police responded to a shooting inside a business on Danville's Riverside Drive.
By Sarah Irby
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 3:07 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Danville Police Department one person was injured in a shooting Wednesday inside a business.

The department posted to its Facebook page around 3 p.m. about a shooting inside a business at 3316 Riverside Drive. One person was taken to a hospital with what police said was a serious injury; however, the victim was alert.

The department said it believed the suspect was in custody and that it was an isolated incident between two people.

This story will be updated as we receive more information.

