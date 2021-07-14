Trucks still getting stuck on Route 116

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Since 2019, there have been 26 incidents involving tractor-trailers being stuck or causing a crash on Jae Valley Rd. in Roanoke County, near the Franklin County line.

Two of them happening within the past two weeks, shutting down the road for several hours each time.

“There have been many crashes, vehicles stuck on this stretch of road that goes over 116, it’s not really suitable for larger vehicles for truck traffic to be using it,” says VDOT spokesperson Jason Bond.

Bond says VDOT still gets many inquiries from other drivers and nearby residents about the issue.

“We’ve done what we can to try to restrict the road to through truck traffic using it. At this point, I’m sure it is a challenge for law enforcement but that’s really the next step is enforcing the restriction that is in place,” explains Bond.

WDBJ7 spoke to the Roanoke County police department on what steps they’re taking to keep tractor-trailer drivers from disobeying the highway sign, and creating more headaches.

Sgt. Eric Hubble says they will continue to enforce the restriction as best they can with the staff they have, but oftentimes, they only ever know about a truck taking the route after the truck gets stuck.

“Mainly them going up the mountain towards Franklin County is where they get stuck,” says Sgt. Hubble. “We have to completely shut the road down just because it requires such a huge rec truck to move the semi back to where it needs to be, or get it on or across the mountain, we have to let it occupy both travel lanes, or to get it to a point where it can turn around.”

Representatives with VDOT say a way drivers can avoid this is by investing in a more expensive commercial-grade GPS that would be able to tell them where trucks are restricted on those routes.

