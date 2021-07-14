WDBJ7+: Understanding new IRS payments

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The IRS has begun making payments to nearly four million Americans this week.

In a recent statement, the IRS sad it would begin issuing another round of refunds to people who overpaid their taxes on unemployment compensation last year, following the exclusion initiated from the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021.

Austin Kembel of Kembel Tax Service joined us on the WDBJ7+ Digital News Desk to talk about what to expend in your bank account.

He also explained how the Advanced Child Tax Credits will work for taxpayers who haven’t opted out of the payment.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.