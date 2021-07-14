Advertisement

WDBJ7+: Understanding new IRS payments

Austin Kembel of Kembel Tax Service joins the WDBJ7+ Digital News Desk to answer questions...
Austin Kembel of Kembel Tax Service joins the WDBJ7+ Digital News Desk to answer questions about the unemployment compensation overpayments and the Advanced Child Tax Credit.(WDBJ7)
By Leanna Scachetti
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 5:23 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The IRS has begun making payments to nearly four million Americans this week.

In a recent statement, the IRS sad it would begin issuing another round of refunds to people who overpaid their taxes on unemployment compensation last year, following the exclusion initiated from the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021.

Austin Kembel of Kembel Tax Service joined us on the WDBJ7+ Digital News Desk to talk about what to expend in your bank account.

He also explained how the Advanced Child Tax Credits will work for taxpayers who haven’t opted out of the payment.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Courtesy Patrick County Sheriff's Office
Body of jogger missing from Primland Resort found
Melissa Bizeau and her husband contracted COVID-19 months after becoming fully vaccinated.
Couple contracts COVID-19 on long-delayed honeymoon
The staff at a Burger King in Lincoln, Nebraska, made a big statement about their jobs on the...
‘We all quit’: Burger King staff leaves message to management on restaurant sign
The call came in around 3:30 a.m. Wednesday morning when a driver reported seeing the Augusta...
Rockbridge County’s Augusta Lumber Mill a total loss after early morning fire
Franklin County residents address transgender policies, critical race theory during school board meeting

Latest News

Culinary arts teachers walk fifth graders through a variety of recipes.
ROTEC getting kids to work during career camp
The Brothers Young Band
The Brothers Young Band performs new song on 7@four
Cupcakes & Canines
Cupcakes & Canines has treats for dogs and their humans
Cupcakes & Canines
Cupcakes & Canines