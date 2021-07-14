Week long camp gives kids an inside look of public safety jobs

WYTHEVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Kids have the chance to see what it is like to be an emergency responder for a week.

It is all a part of a Kids Public Safety Camp.

“It’s really cool because they all do something different,” said Kendall Brade.

“Something I’ve never experienced before, which makes it really exciting. And that’s what makes it fun,” Shiloh Burton.

And for kids like Carsan and Brysan Bard—they get to see more of what their dad does at the police department.

“It’s cool that other people can see it. And it’s not just me and my brother,” said Carsan Bard.

“It’s a really fun experience, and I like being able to live through it all and get to see what the fire department in the police department does every single day,” said Brysan Bard.

The kids had the chance to wear a badge for a day, learn about EMS and fire safety.

“They don’t necessarily get to see us on a daily basis. You know we show them our sleeping quarters where we sleep. We show them where we cook dinner, so you know it’s kind of a day in the life of a fire and rescue person,” said Mark Brade the chief of Wytheville Fire and Rescue Department.

They also toured the responders headquarters, toured a Police Patrol Vehicle, conducted a simulated traffic stop using radar, simulated police shooting range with Nerf guns, tried on police uniforms, and learned about firearm safety.

“We explained to the kids that while when they’re having their active shooter training in the classroom. We as police officers are in the hallways, and we’re training to for the active shooter situations, and to make the kids more at ease, so they won’t be afraid when they see a police officer,” said Lt. Byran Bard.

The camp is in partnership with the town museum. It was cancelled in 2020 due to COVID-19 but this year they have twice as many kids as when they began.

“A lot of the people that you might talk to you will talk about, you know, having wanted to be a police officer since they were really young and so if we can inspire that with public safety camp, even with one student, that’s, that’s what we’re doing here,” said Andrea Burton an education and programming coordinator with the Wytheville Department of Museum.

“In reality, we’re just kind of try and try and create a positive impact in their life and they’re given us a positive impact on our lives,” said Brade.

This program is made possible by The Town of Wytheville, Wytheville Museums, Wytheville Police Department, and Wytheville Fire and Rescue Department.

