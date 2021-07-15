Bath County Art Show back after a COVID cancellation

BATH COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The 56th Annual Bath County Art Show is getting underway at Valley Elementary School.

In the halls, John Henry Rice normally spends his time amidst the great works on display in the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts in Richmond, but today, he’s studying what Bath County has to offer.

“It’s great, you know, to come to a sort of regional show like this and see how much great work there is in this area,” Rice said.

As the judge for the show, he has to pick which of the hundreds of works are the best.

“It’s difficult but it is fun,” he said. “It really is fun because it’s just a treat for the eyes. And not just the eyes, because as I say, it’s an emotional experience too.”

“It’s just a vast gallery of art in eight classrooms and this whole center lobby,” said Mindy Brooks, the Bath County Art Association president. “It’s a really big deal.”

One they were deprived of last year because of COVID, after more than 50 years of having the show.

“It was just heartbreaking, but we had no way of running a show,” Brooks said. “There was no way people could be together, we wouldn’t be allowed to be in a school.”

But now they’re back, with an experience that means more than pretty pictures.

“What is nice about a show like this is the reality of the artist being a real person,” Rice said. “You know, a real person that you could run into and could have a conversation with, you know, coming out of the supermarket.”

“So many of the artists, certainly the Bath County artists, are someone’s relative, or friend, or neighbor,” explained Brooks. “You know, in many ways, this is just an incredible community event.”

The show opens to the public starting Saturday at 1 p.m., and it’s up through July 25.

