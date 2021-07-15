Advertisement

Blacksburg carjacking case heads to grand jury

By Janay Reece
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 7:06 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A man charged with a carjacking in Blacksburg and a murder in Salem appeared in Montgomery County Court Thursday.

Zane Christian appeared virtually in Montgomery County General District Court for his carjacking charges.

The judge certified the case to the grand jury.

Christian is also facing charges in Salem, related to the death of Rico Turner.

He’s due in court again for those charges in September.

