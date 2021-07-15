Calling all scallywags and swashbucklers! Smith Mountain Lake Pirates Days is back this weekend

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Pirates are invading Smith Mountain Lake July 16-18! The 9th Annual Pirates Days is back.

“It’s three days of pirate fun,” event organizer, P.J. Nagel said. “It’s an absolute perfect excuse to get out of the house.”

Nagel said despite the pandemic, last year’s event was the biggest to date and this year they’re expecting even more people to participate.

“We’re expecting double, triple of what we had last year,” he said.

There will be a pirates and pancakes breakfast Saturday morning.

“Bring the kids out,” he said. “We’ve got pancakes, sausage, coffee, tea and pirates. Lots of pirates.”

And a Waffles and Wenches brunch on Sunday. But the two main events will be the massive water fights Saturday afternoon. The first is at Jake’s Cove.

“We’re talking hundreds of boats in that cove alone,” Nagel said. “The docks are filled with pirates, a DJ. Jake’s got a big party over there. That kicks off at about noon.”

Then around 2 p.m., the party and water fight continues at Crazy Horse.

“The Virginia DARE will sail down there and they’ve actually sold out a pirate cruise,” Nagel said. “And they’re outfitting all their customers with water guns on the decks. And when they get down there, they get attacked.”

The Star City Scallywags will also be around Sunday afternoon at Drifters causing all sorts of mischief.

“Basically harass everybody,” Nagel laughed.

Come dressed up as your pirate alter-ego and enjoy good food and great music.

“There’s tons of family fun. You can get the boat out. You don’t have to come by boat. You can come by land to anyone of the venues and still experience everything that’s going on,” he said. “If you’ve been before, you know what kind of fun we have and it’s going to be bigger and better this year.”

Tickets for the Pirate’s Ball can be purchased at the door, but tickets for the Pirates and Pancakes breakfast should be bought in advance.

For more information on events, times and tickets

