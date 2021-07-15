Advertisement

Campbell Co. authorities looking for Madison Heights man wanted on multiple felony, misdemeanor charges

Campbell Co. authorities are looking for a 29-year-old Madison Heights man.
By Sarah Irby
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 8:14 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help locating a man wanted on multiple felony and misdemeanor charges.

The office is looking to apprehend 29-year-old Joseph Ryan Scannell, of Madison Heights. Scannell is a white man, standing around 6-feet-1-inch and weighing 210 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes.

Scannell is a fugitive wanted by authorities on felony charges of grand larceny of a motor vehicle, bomb/burn threat and assault on a family member (third offense). He is also wanted on misdemeanor charges of threatening illegal act over telephone and assault on a family member.

Anyone with information on Scannell’s whereabouts is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 434-332-9574 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-798-5900. You can also enter a tip online here.

