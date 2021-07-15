Advertisement

EARLY YEARS: Whether you have an infant or a teen, an upcoming motherhood summit in Roanoke will help moms connect

The Huddle Up Moms gathering will take place Saturday, July 17 at the Villa Heights Community Center
By Kimberly McBroom
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 6:00 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - As a mom of four kids, Lesley Butterfield understands the challenges that come with the territory.

Sometimes, they’re unexpected.

“A few of my children have diagnoses, special needs, unique needs and just things they need extra support in different

community settings,” says Butterfield. “Definitely accepting the diagnosis and going through that process as a parent, what

that means for my child and stepping into the role of being an advocate, as well as a mother.”

Butterfield is sharing her experience as one of several guest speakers at the Roanoke Women’s Resource Summit

Saturday, July 17 from 9:00 am until 3:00 pm at the Villa Heights Community Center.

It’s an event though Huddle Up Moms called “Pregnancy & Beyond: A Motherhood Summit.”

“This year we wanted to expand that to moms who may have young kids, kids entering school, all the way up to preteens

and teens. So, we thought through each stage of motherhood, and thought what are the key questions that moms would

have,” says Director of Community Outreach and Public Relations Kimberly Butterfield.

The in- person gathering will feature experts to help answer those questions, and offer moms a chance to connect with

community providers, and each other.

“Having that community and building that village is so important. There’s always someone that is facing your same

situation or very similar who can help walk you through it or bounce ideas off of or just gain that support and as moms,

that’s so important,” says Lesley Butterfield.

