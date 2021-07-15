Advertisement

Fleet Feet Roanoke’s Project Forward launches effort to provide socks and shoes for needy students

Fleet Feet Roanoke owner Robin Lewis stopped by our WDBJ7 studios on WZBJ24 to talk about the Back to School Shoes Project
This is latest mission by Project Forward to help needy Roanoke City students
By Kimberly McBroom
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 9:11 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) -Every child should have a good pair of shoes to get them started off on the right foot at the

beginning of the school year.

That’s the mission of the Back to School Shoes Project through Fleet Feet Roanoke’s Project Forward. It will provide new

shoes and new socks to students who attend Roanoke City Public Schools’ Back to School Extravaganza.

The Back to School Extravaganza will be held on Saturday, August 21, 2021, at William Fleming

High School.

According to the data from the Virginia Department of Education, RCPS has more than 14,000 students. Currently 8,000

students identify as economically disadvantaged.

So far, Project Forward has raised $55,000 toward it’s $240,000 goal.

A donation of $30 provides a pair of brand new, name brand shoes and socks for one student. A donation of $300 provides

the same for 10 students.

Project Forward is accepting cash or check donations at Fleet Feet, or checks can be mailed to

Project Forward c/o Fleet Feet 4347 Franklin Road, Roanoke, VA 24018.

Online donations can be made on Fleet Feet Roanoke’s website.

You can also like and follow Project Forward on Facebook.

