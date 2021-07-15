Giles Co. woman charged for 2nd degree murder of NRV Regional Jail officer

NARROWS, Va. (WDBJ) - Narrows Police Department confirmed they have charged a woman in the homicide of a New River Valley Regional Jail corrections officer Sgt. Arthur ‘Woody’ Woodrow Palmer III.

Police say she is the ex-wife of the victim, and that Mary shot Palmer on July 3, 2021. Mary Palmer was also charged with use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Mary Palmer was arraigned in court on July 14 in Giles County court for her firearm felony.

Palmer is being held at the Western Virginia Regional Jail.

Police say this is still an on-going investigation.

The suspect has a November 15 preliminary hearing scheduled in Giles County Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court.

