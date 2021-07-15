Advertisement

Gun buyback event planned in Roanoke

By Joe Dashiell
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 7:28 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The effort to curb violent crime in Roanoke will include a gun buyback program in August.

The city’s Gun Violence Commission awarded $4,500 to the Virginia Harm Reduction Coalition for the project, and organizers hope to raise more.

The event is called ‘Groceries Not Guns,’ and will exchange gift cards for firearms. Both the Roanoke Police Department and the Roanoke Branch NAACP are taking part.

Brenda Hale is president of the Roanoke Branch NAACP.

“You pray, but after you pray you have to take an intervention. You have to do something,” Hale told WDBJ7 Thursday afternoon. “And I think this allows us to be able to do something, having this gun buyback.”

Organizers are planning a news conference with more information before the ‘Groceries Not Guns’ event on August 21.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

