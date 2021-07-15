Advertisement

Hot and humid today with isolated storms

Better storm chances return this weekend
By Meteorologist Leo Hirsbrunner
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 3:45 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
  • Patchy fog early
  • Summer heat continues to end the week
  • Front brings better storm chances this weekend

THURSDAY - FRIDAY

Hazy, hot and humid weather conditions continues as highs approach 90 degrees once again. Storm chances won’t be as high either of these days, but a few stray afternoon storms remain possible. Some storms may be on the stronger side with heavy rainfall and some strong gusty winds. Remain weather aware during the afternoon.

Hot and muggy with a few stray storms.
Hot and muggy with a few stray storms.(WDBJ Weather)

THIS WEEKEND

Another frontal boundary will sink south and utilize the excessive humidity/moisture over our area to fuel better storm chances. Both days will feature scattered to even numerous afternoon storms with heavy rain likely. The main threat this weekend will be localized flooding. Models indicate these storms may be slow-moving and pack a ton of rain with them.

Afternoon storms become likely this weekend with slow-moving storms.
Afternoon storms become likely this weekend with slow-moving storms.(WDBJ7 Weather)

Highs will still be warm, but more 70s and 80s are expected rather than 90s thanks to the rain and clouds.

