Local Broadway star returns home to direct at Mill Mountain Theatre

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Mill Mountain Theatre will have a local Broadway star directing its next main stage production.

Roanoke’s professional regional theatre is kicking off its 2021 series with “Million Dollar Quartet,” a musical featuring songs from America’s rock’n’roll icons.

The show will be directed by, James Moye, who played Sam Phillips in the original Broadway cast of Million Dollar Quartet.

As a native of Christiansburg, Moye says this production is a great homecoming for him.

”I’m very very happy to be home, it’s my first time working in Mill Mountain so I’m very excited to be making my debut getting a chance to direct the show and bring it to the audiences here in Roanoke,” said Moye.

You can see Million Dollar Quartet from July 28th through August 22nd at the Trinkle main stage.

