Advertisement

Local Broadway star returns home to direct at Mill Mountain Theatre

James Moye was in the original Broadway cast of Million Dollar Quartet.
James Moye and the cast of Million Dollar Quartet.
James Moye and the cast of Million Dollar Quartet.(Joan Marcus)
By Rachel Schneider
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 5:29 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Mill Mountain Theatre will have a local Broadway star directing its next main stage production.

Roanoke’s professional regional theatre is kicking off its 2021 series with “Million Dollar Quartet,” a musical featuring songs from America’s rock’n’roll icons.

The show will be directed by, James Moye, who played Sam Phillips in the original Broadway cast of Million Dollar Quartet.

As a native of Christiansburg, Moye says this production is a great homecoming for him.

”I’m very very happy to be home, it’s my first time working in Mill Mountain so I’m very excited to be making my debut getting a chance to direct the show and bring it to the audiences here in Roanoke,” said Moye.

You can see Million Dollar Quartet from July 28th through August 22nd at the Trinkle main stage.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police responded to a shooting inside a business on Danville's Riverside Drive.
Danville store manager shot by employee
The call came in around 3:30 a.m. Wednesday morning when a driver reported seeing the Augusta...
Rockbridge County’s Augusta Lumber Mill a total loss after early morning fire
Chef T's classic mac and cheese recipe with a twist.
Blacksburg chef recreates original 18th century mac and cheese recipe with modern twist
This is the first time a worker is publicly speaking out since negotiations began in April.
Volvo Truck worker speaks out about strike from the picket line
coronavirus
More than 400 new COVID cases reported in VA Wednesday

Latest News

Pirate Days
Pirate Days
The board held a closed session meeting earlier this week before publishing the open letter to...
Pulaski County School Board supports superintendent in open letter to parents
Sergeant Thomas Robertson, right, and Officer Jacob Fracker, left, posted this photograph of...
Former police officer charged in Capitol riot case will head to D.C. courtroom
Lynchburg Museum celebrates grand re-opening Friday