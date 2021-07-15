Advertisement

Lynchburg Museum celebrates grand re-opening Friday

(WDBJ)
By Sarah Irby
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 4:22 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Lynchburg Museum will celebrate its grand re-opening Friday, July 16.

From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., stop by the museum at 901 Court Street to celebrate with scavenger hunts and prizes, a new exhibit and lunch from Upper Crust Food Trucks. The scavenger hunt will include prizes, as well as a chance to win a larger prize pack of Lynchburg Museum, City of Lynchburg and Point of Honor goodies.

Admission to the museum is always free, and now visitors can experience its newest exhibit: “We the Women: Commemorating 100 Years of the 19th Amendment, Part I - The Battle for Ratification.” 2020 marked the 100th anniversary of the ratification of the 19th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, which gave women the right to vote. The museum says part one of the exhibit introduces the women’s suffrage movement in America and highlights the work of mother and daughter duo Elizabeth Langhorne Lewis and Elizabeth Otey, two leading suffragists in Lynchburg.

The exhibit will also highlight the struggle of African Americans who were fighting both for suffrage and against the Jim Crow laws.

The exhibit was originally opened in March 2020 and will be on display until December 2022.

