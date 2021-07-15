Advertisement

Narrows police officer indicted on involuntary manslaughter for fatal motorcycle accident

Narrows police officer faces charges, including involuntary manslaughter
Narrows police officer faces charges, including involuntary manslaughter
By Janay Reece
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 6:50 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
GILES COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A police officer involved in a fatal crash is facing three charges, including involuntary manslaughter.

Chad Stilley was arrested in connection with a fatal motorcycle accident involving 28- year-old Michael Acord on July 24, 2020.

We sat down with Stilley and his attorney Christopher Tuck, who says he is representing him pro bono.

Tuck says Stilley is not someone who is rich financially and he is hoping people will come forward to assist him in being expert witnesses in the case.

“We’d greatly appreciate everyone’s thoughts and prayers for him and his family, as he goes through this process and maintains his innocence and awaits his day in court. The legal process is also going to be difficult for Michael Acord’s family - they’ve lost a son and a family member, someone who they loved and held dear - and Chad and I both would ask that you keep them in your prayers as well,” said Tuck.

Tuck was not able to share details of the case, but we did learn Stilley is on administrative leave and will be until this matter is resolved.

Stilley’s next hearing will be held on July 28 at 1 p.m.

