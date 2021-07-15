Next Level VR works to expose Pulaski County youth to STEM

PULASKI COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - In Pulaski County, there’s a new program taking STEM education to the next level. They’re combining it with virtual reality and other technology.

Teen’s like Tyler Arnold is in high school and has been spending lots of time at Next Level VR.

“It’s just it’s a good mixture, like being able to have fun and do something that can be career wise at the same time,” said Tyler Arnold.

It is a virtual reality arcade in downtown Pulaski, but they have also been working to do more for kids in the community.

At the arcade, students get to play more than video games, they get a chance to learn about science, technology, engineering and math.

Next Level wanted to give back and expose kids to different tech careers at an early age by partnering with 4-H and starting a STEM program.

“It’s the kind of stuff that excites me and I’m you know I’m an older person--- so you know what it really excites your younger people because it’s something that they can apply what they learn in school,” said Dirk Compton a representative from the Pulaski County Board of Supervisors.

Compton was joined Laura Walters and other community leaders help this program grow.

“Compared to a place like Blacksburg, Pulaski County is way under there percentage of people that go into STEM, so we want to try to reach out to the community and make a difference because if not we’ll be we’ll be left behind,” said Dylan Armes the General Manager of Next Level VR.

This all started about a year ago, when Steve Critchfield and a group of town leaders began revamping parts of downtown Pulaski --- including the Next Level VR’s building.

“We basically contributed to that by having a place where kids can go to have fun but also with our STEM program, giving them life lessons, such as teamwork being able to program and do Robotics Engineering stuff like that-- because that’s where it seems that careers are really shifting towards,” said Armes.

“It broadens their horizons and shows them, new ways that not only they can have fun and learn new skills but a career path that they might when they travel,” said Cynthia Hurst the 4-H coordinator for Virginia’s Cooperative Extension in Pulaski County.

You can learn more about Next Level VR by visiting their website.

