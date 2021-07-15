Omni Homestead hiring to help with increase in business

HOT SPRINGS, Va. (WDBJ) - A lot of people are out traveling this summer. And the lobby at The Omni Homestead is seeing visitors again after last summer’s lockdowns.

As a matter of fact, it’s so busy, they’re hiring for jobs at every level in the resort.

They’ve even created “Walk-in Wednesdays,” when you can just drop by and fill out an application on the spot.

”Summer is here, and we are feeling it,” said Wally Robeson, the Omni Homestead’s director of associate services. “We had a fantastic Memorial Day. Fourth of July was just out of this world. It’s so great to see families back, and it’s great to see generations of families coming.”

Of course, they take applications online every day too.

