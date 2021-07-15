Advertisement

Omni Homestead hiring to help with increase in business

By Bruce Young
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 7:04 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOT SPRINGS, Va. (WDBJ) - A lot of people are out traveling this summer. And the lobby at The Omni Homestead is seeing visitors again after last summer’s lockdowns.

As a matter of fact, it’s so busy, they’re hiring for jobs at every level in the resort.

They’ve even created “Walk-in Wednesdays,” when you can just drop by and fill out an application on the spot.

”Summer is here, and we are feeling it,” said Wally Robeson, the Omni Homestead’s director of associate services. “We had a fantastic Memorial Day. Fourth of July was just out of this world. It’s so great to see families back, and it’s great to see generations of families coming.”

Of course, they take applications online every day too.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police responded to a shooting inside a business on Danville's Riverside Drive.
Danville store manager shot by employee
The call came in around 3:30 a.m. Wednesday morning when a driver reported seeing the Augusta...
Rockbridge County’s Augusta Lumber Mill a total loss after early morning fire
Chef T's classic mac and cheese recipe with a twist.
Blacksburg chef recreates original 18th century mac and cheese recipe with modern twist
This is the first time a worker is publicly speaking out since negotiations began in April.
Volvo Truck worker speaks out about strike from the picket line
coronavirus
More than 400 new COVID cases reported in VA Wednesday

Latest News

Gun buyback program planned in Roanoke on August 21.
Gun buyback event planned in Roanoke
Photo of Zane Chandler Christian, suspect in shooting in Salem November 9, 2020
Blacksburg carjacking case heads to grand jury
Next Level VR
Next Level VR
Local Broadway Star Directing "Million Dollar Quartet"
Local Broadway Star Directing "Million Dollar Quartet"