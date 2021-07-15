Person injured during construction work at Carilion Roanoke Memorial

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - One person was injured Thursday morning during a construction incident at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital.

Roanoke Fire-EMS was dispatched to the construction area at the hospital around 11:30 a.m., for a possible explosion related to ongoing work.

While investigating, they determined that a line failed while crew members were testing the pressure with an air test. One person was injured and taken to the hospital for treatment.

Fire-EMS said there is no impact at the hospital and no ongoing hazard.

