Pulaski County School Board supports superintendent in open letter to parents

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Pulaski County School Board took to Facebook Thursday morning, publishing an open letter to the community.

This comes after heated debate surrounding district leadership and school policies.

Board members say they posted the message to Facebook because they wanted to set the record straight with parents about where they stand before the upcoming school year begins.

“We feel like our superintendent should be evaluated based on his complete body of work,” says School Board Chairman Timmy Hurst in support of the superintendent, Dr. Kevin Siers, who came under fire weeks ago after an email exchange with the state superintendent was released to the public.

Hurst says Dr. Sier’s accomplishments outweigh recent controversy over his position.

“Kevin Sears chose to release those emails and pieces of those emails have been taken pretty much out of context and so we felt it was up to us to really clear the record and bring out more facts than fiction,” says Hurst, who noted the addition of a new middle school, better wages for teachers, and updated technology for students under Siers’s leadership.

Hurst says the school will continue to follow state law, allowing transgender students to use the bathroom of their gender identity, and will not be teaching critical race theory.

In the future, Hurst hopes for better discourse continuing conversations about social and racial equity in schools, saying the board plans to host an Equity Summit in the near future.

“There’s always going to be folks that are going to have their differences and it’s really our responsibility to listen to the community,” adds Hurst.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.