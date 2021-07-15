Advertisement

Roanoke households still need internet; Broadband Authority goes after grants to fix that

According to the Roanoke Valley Broadband Authority, about 30% of Roanoke County households...
According to the Roanoke Valley Broadband Authority, about 30% of Roanoke County households don't get adequate internet service.(WAGM)
By Leanna Scachetti
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 4:19 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - More than 30% of households in Roanoke County lack access to broadband, according to the Roanoke Valley Broadband Authority. It’s a similar situation in Botetourt and Craig counties.

But leaders with the RVBA say there’s money available to help fix that.

Frank Smith, president and CEO of the RVBA, said Thursday that the Authority wants to team up with Roanoke, Craig and Botetourt counties, along with internet service providers, to bring grant money to the region.

Smith said there’s an opportunity to tap into $49 million worth of grants being made available through the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development’s Virginia Telecommunication initiative.

He is calling on all parties to band together in pursuit of the money.

“There’s the old adage, all boats rise and fall with the same tide,” Smith said. “We want to make sure all communities rise. Because we live here, we raised our families here. We want our families to stay, and we want to continue to attract and retain talent.”

Next week, RVBA will host a kickoff meeting in downtown Roanoke where all parties can talk about a partnership.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police responded to a shooting inside a business on Danville's Riverside Drive.
Danville store manager shot by employee
The call came in around 3:30 a.m. Wednesday morning when a driver reported seeing the Augusta...
Rockbridge County’s Augusta Lumber Mill a total loss after early morning fire
Chef T's classic mac and cheese recipe with a twist.
Blacksburg chef recreates original 18th century mac and cheese recipe with modern twist
This is the first time a worker is publicly speaking out since negotiations began in April.
Volvo Truck worker speaks out about strike from the picket line
coronavirus
More than 400 new COVID cases reported in VA Wednesday

Latest News

Lynchburg Museum celebrates grand re-opening Friday
A smaller shark spotted by Francesco Ferretti and his team, in the Mediterranean Sea, while...
VT professor spends month on Mediterranean Sea searching for sharks
Virginia’s Transportation Secretary, Shannon Valentine, and Amtrak President Stephen Gardner...
Transportation leaders discuss future of rail travel in Virginia
(Source: City of Roanoke, Virginia - Government/Facebook)
Roanoke receives grants from Dept. of Criminal Justice Services for reducing gun violence