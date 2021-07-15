Advertisement

Transportation leaders discuss future of rail travel in Virginia

Virginia’s Transportation Secretary, Shannon Valentine, and Amtrak President Stephen Gardner discuss the future of rail travel during a virtual event.(WDBJ7)
By Pete DeLuca
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 4:00 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Rail travel is booming in the commonwealth and its growth is expected to continue over the next five years.

Thursday, during a virtual panel discussion, Virginia’s transportation secretary, Shannon Valentine, and Amtrak President Stephen Gardner discussed the future of traveling by train in Virginia.

They say the expansion of passenger rail will rely on working together with freight lines to make it happen.

“Our vision for passenger rail is to extend it to within all corners of the commonwealth and to be a gateway to the northeast and the southeast corridor,” said Valentine.

In May, Governor Ralph Northam announced Amtrak will add an additional train to Roanoke next year and extend its reach into the New River Valley by 2025.

