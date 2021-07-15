Xaloy returning to VA, reopening Pulaski manufacturing facility

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - A leading manufacturer or plastic processing components will move its barrel manufacturing facility from Ohio back to Virginia and reopen its former facility in Pulaski County.

Xaloy, which produces plastic processing components for injection and extrusion machinery, will invest $1.75 million in its 100,000-square-foot, 30-acre site in the town of Pulaski. The facility will produce bimetallic barrels for a wide range of applications in the plastics manufacturing industry, according to a release from Governor Ralph Northam’s office.

Gov. Northam made the announcement Thursday. The Commonwealth successfully competed against Ohio for the project, which will retain seven jobs and create 35 new ones.

“Our workforce is one of the key reasons Virginia is America’s Top State for Business and the return of Xaloy is proof positive that our pipeline of skilled talent is unmatched,” said Governor Northam. “It was a priority to regain this important employer in Pulaski, and securing this important project demonstrates the value of collaboration in driving economic opportunity and building long-term corporate partnerships.”

Xaloy closed its Pulaski plant in 2016 and moved the majority of its operation to Austintown, Ohio. With the return of this facility, the company will rehire some former employees familiar with Xaloy’s specific machinery.

“With the increase in demand we were reaching capacity with our twin-barrel line in Austintown, and moving that business back to Pulaski was contingent on being able to hire the right people and do it quickly,” said Xaloy CEO Kamal K. Tiwari. “When we decided to reopen the Pulaski site, we turned to former employees to get the facility back in operation. Nearly all 20 of the initial workforce consists of former Pulaski Xaloy workers, bringing with them decades of experience. To have a group of people who could bring this level of knowledge and experience and loyalty to the table was critical. With the support of the Governor, state and local officials, and everyone who wanted to see manufacturing in this community back on its feet, we’re happy to have been able to bring those hopes to fruition.”

Xaloy was founded in 1929 and has one of the largest screw and barrel design portfolios, world-class manufacturing capabilities, and a global sales and customer support team. The company was the first to invent a tungsten carbide barrel that could withstand extreme wear and corrosive environments. Xaloy was acquired by Altair Investments in February 2021.

“This project is especially meaningful to Pulaski County because of what the return of Xaloy fully represents,” stated Pulaski County Administrator Jonathan D. Sweet. “For this world-class manufacturer to return to Pulaski County and restart their operations here, it effectively demonstrates that our workforce is second-to-none and that there is no better community for this industry leader to call home. We are extremely grateful for Xaloy’s renewed commitment to the County, and the Board of Supervisors and Economic Development Authority look forward to a strong and successful partnership for many years to come.”

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.