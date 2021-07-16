Buena Vista landmark told to move

BUENA VISTA, Va. (WDBJ) - If you ask most anyone in town about Becky’s Bridal, they’ll be able to point you at her Magnolia Avenue shop and probably tell you a couple stories about dresses bought there.

But now this local landmark is going to have to move.

For 39 years, Becky has served prom queens, pageant contestants and, most of all, brides. They come from all across Virginia.

“Not only the state,” said owner Becky Fairchild. “They’re coming from all over America.”

And even other countries, like one couple.

“And he moved to Korea to teach,” Fairchild explained, “and he told her about Becky’s. And they came back to the United States, to Lexington, to meet. And so that’s why I’ve got the furthest bride to come is from Korea.”

It’s all about having beautiful product and her magic ingredient.

“Customer service,” she said plainly. “We actually care about people, we do.”

People like the family that came in while we were talking.

A bride getting married tomorrow whose online dress was a disappointment, but no crisis is too great for Becky.

Except the one Monday’s mail brought: notice that she had to leave by December First.

“So I didn’t, I didn’t ever really think this would happen,” Fairchild said.

She had planned to stay here for the duration, but now she’s getting ready to move out, starting with massive discounts to clear he inventory.

Fairchild gestured to her wedding dresses, now selling for $400. “These are like my children, you know, right?”

And then ... well, she’s not sure.

“We’ll just see what happens,” she said. “I’m leaving it up to the Lord to see what I’m going to do.”

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.