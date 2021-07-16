Centra names new president and CEO

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Centra announced Friday its new president and CEO. Amy F. Carrier will take on the role beginning September 7, 2021.

“We conducted a comprehensive national search to ensure we found the best fit for our communities, and the board is confident in the highly qualified individual we have selected to assume leadership of Centra,” said Amy Ray, chair of the Centra Board of Directors. “Ms. Carrier’s mission-driven focus, approachability, and proven track record of healthcare leadership make her uniquely qualified to successfully lead Centra well into the future.”

Carrier comes to Centra from Bon Secours Mercy Health, where she was the market president for the Hampton Roads Health System. Before that, she served as the chief operating officer for the Richmond-based Bon Secours Virginia Health System. Bon Secours went through considerable growth in quality and safety metrics during Carrier’s tenure, as well as significant improvements in financial performance.

Carrier completed her B.A. in Labor Studies from the Pennsylvania State University and received a Master of Business Administration from the Indiana University of Pennsylvania. She has more than 28 years of experience in healthcare.

“I am thrilled to join Centra and make the central Virginia community my home,” said Carrier. “I am honored to move into this role and to have the opportunity to help guide Centra into the future. I appreciate the board’s confidence and look forward to adding to Centra’s legacy of excellence in healthcare.”

In the announcement, the Centra BOD also thanked interim CEO Richard Tugman for his dedication and leadership. Tugman will resume his duties with Centra as the president of Piedmont Community Health Plan upon Carrier’s arrival in September.

