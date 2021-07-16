Fairfield Carnival is underway

FAIRFIELD, Va. (WDBJ) - The Fairfield Carnival has begun.

The rides don’t start up until 6:00 in the evening, but there was a continuous stream of customers for food, including the South River Fire Department’s barbeque chicken during the day.

There’s also a parade through town Friday, and rides and food through Saturday.

”We’ve had people from out of town coming in this morning and getting chicken to take home or to various functions this afternoon,” Bonnie Wilmer said. “And we’ll sell out of chicken. Hopefully, we’ll have chicken til parade time, but we might sell out before.”

The carnival is the main fundraiser for the fire department each year.

