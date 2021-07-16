Advertisement

Floyd “Tiny House” owner wins most hospitable Airbnb host in Virginia

Hari Berzins's listing as it appears on the Airbnb site.
Hari Berzins's listing as it appears on the Airbnb site.
By Rachel Schneider
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 10:07 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - This week, Airbnb announced the #1 most hospitable host in the entire commonwealth of Virginia.

Hari Berzins from Floyd won the achievement with her listing “Tiny House.”

“The criteria was achieving a 100% rate of 5-star reviews in the categories Cleanliness, Check-in and Communication (with a minimum of 100 reviews). There were seven Hosts in Virginia that achieved this distinction, but Hari had the most number of reviews, which is how they’ve achieved the #1 designation,” read a release from Airbnb.

Berzins garnered nearly 500 reviews at her tin house, never once getting a rating less than 5 stars in the reviewed categories.

In addition to being the #1 in Virginia, Hari ranks #2 in the entire United States among Hosts who have achieved this standard, second only to a Host in Asheville, North Carolina.

Berzins and her family lived in the listing for three years while building their home prior to becoming Airbnb hosts.

She says their personal experience and a clear and accurate description of the property contributed to her success.

