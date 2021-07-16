Henry Co. authorities looking for driver of vehicle that “seriously injured” investigator

HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Authorities are asking for help locating the driver of a vehicle that seriously injured a Henry County Sheriff’s Office investigator in May.

The crash happened just after 3 p.m. May 23 on A.L. Philpott Highway in Axton, around 200 feet east of Sugar Tree Road. Investigator T.W. Farmer was going west in an unmarked Ford Taurus and was in the right lane when a vehicle in the left lane suddenly changed into the right lane. The vehicle appears to be a Ford F-150 truck, according to the sheriff’s office.

Investigator Farmer swerved to avoid hitting the vehicle, and his Taurus ran off the right side of the road, hitting several signs before striking an embankment. The suspect vehicle continued traveling west on the highway.

Virginia State Police is looking for the driver of the vehicle as part of its ongoing investigation. If you have any information, contact them at 540-375-9500 or by email at questions@vsp.virginia.gov. You can also contact the Henry County Sheriff’s Office at 276-638-8751 or Crimestoppers at 632-7463.

