Hot & muggy today with a few storms

A few strong storms are possible Saturday
By Meteorologist Leo Hirsbrunner
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 3:45 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
  • Stray storm this afternoon
  • Even hotter weather today
  • Front brings better storm chances this weekend

FRIDAY

Our stagnant summer weather pattern continue to round out the work week. A pop up shower or storm can not be ruled out again this afternoon thanks to daytime heating and plenty of moisture. Temperatures will likely be even warmer today with highs into the upper 80s to mid 90s. Heat index value may creep to near 100 east of the Blue Ridge. If you have to work outside don’t forget to take several breaks, stay hydrated and find some shade every once in a while.

Temperatures soar into the low to mid 90s this afternoon.
THIS WEEKEND

A front will sink south and utilize the excessive humidity/moisture over our area to fuel better storm chances both days this weekend. Scattered to even numerous afternoon storms with heavy rain will be likely Saturday and Sunday. The main threat this weekend will be localized flooding and damaging winds. Models indicate these storms may be slow-moving and pack a ton of rain with them.

Numerous showers and storms could lead to localized flooding because of heavy rainfall.
Numerous showers and storms could lead to localized flooding because of heavy rainfall.

As for the severe threat, the Storm Prediction Center has placed a good portion of our area under a Marginal Risk of severe storms Saturday. Meaning isolated strong to severe storms are possible. The main threat from any strong storms would be heavy rainfall and strong damaging wind gusts. These storms will be slow moving so watch out for localized flooding. The severe weather will not be widespread.

The Storm Prediction Center has placed most of our area under a Marginal Risk of severe storms...
The Storm Prediction Center has placed most of our area under a Marginal Risk of severe storms Saturday.

Highs will still be warm, with highs in the 80s to near 90 on Saturday, but clouds and rain will limit temperatures Sunday into the 70s and 80s.

