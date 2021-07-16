Lord Botetourt’s Gunner Givens verbally commits to Virginia Tech

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) -After plenty of anticipation, one of the top football prospects in the region made his college choice on Friday, as Lord Botetourt lineman Gunner Givens has verbally committed to Virginia Tech.

The four-star recruit chose Tech over more than 40 other offers. Ultimately, the Hokies won out over Penn State and Clemson.

The 6-foot-6-inch, 275-pounder is a huge get for Justin Fuente and his program for the 2022 class, and the future Hokie said he couldn’t be happier about heading to Blacksburg.

“I’ve been going to Virginia Tech games since I was four years old,” Givens said. “It’s been my dream growing up to run out of the tunnel to “Enter Sandman.” Just going into my decision, the biggest thing was just feeling at home, feeling where I feel comfortable at and Tech was that spot. Growing up around here and being 35 minutes down the road, you can’t beat that, honestly.”

