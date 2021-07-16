Advertisement

Lynchburg amends public comment procedures

People will now have until noon on the Friday before the council meeting to request to speak during public comment.(WDBJ7)
By Leanna Scachetti
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 4:23 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Lynchburg City Council has voted to give citizens more time to sign up for public comment ahead of Council meetings.

Previously, citizens would have until noon on the Wednesday before council meetings to request to be placed on the agenda for public comment. Council agendas are released on Thursday evenings.

Now, thanks to a vote from City Council last week to amend the Rules of Procedure, people will have until noon on the Friday before the council meeting to make that request.

Requests must be submitted by email to Alicia Finney, Clerk of Council, who can be contacted at alicia.finney@lynchburg.gov.

The next Lynchburg City Council meeting will be held Tuesday, August 10 at 7:30 p.m. in the Council Chamber, City Hall, 900 Church Street.

