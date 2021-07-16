Advertisement

McAuliffe outpaces Youngkin in most recent fundraising report

By Joe Dashiell
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 7:43 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The November election is still months away, but the competition for campaign cash is playing out in mid-year finance reports.

In the race for Governor, Democrat Terry McAuliffe raised more than $7 million during the latest reporting period, outpacing Republican Glenn Youngkin by more than two to one.

McAuliffe also has more cash on hand, but Virginia Tech Professor and WDBJ7 Political Analyst Bob Denton says that’s not surprising at this point in the race.

“In terms of cash on hand, Terry McAuliffe has $9 million compared to a couple of million for Youngkin,” Denton said, “however Youngkin has spent millions of dollars in terms of the advertising, getting his name out on radio and social media and television, to build his name recognition.”

Denton says the race could set records, with the two candidates spending more than $80 million between them.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Giles Co. woman charged for 2nd degree murder of a NRV Regional Jail officer
NRV Regional Jail officer’s wife charged with second-degree murder
P.K. Shader, 70, sustained injuries to the head and face after police say she was punched...
Woman, 70, repeatedly punched by teenage Walmart employee
Don Wells believes Summer was kidnapped
‘Good chance she’s already dead,’ says father of missing 5-year-old girl in Tenn.
One person was injured during a construction work incident at Carilion Roanoke Memorial.
Person injured during construction work at Carilion Roanoke Memorial
Roanoke police respond to shots fired call Friday morning.
Shots fired in downtown Roanoke early Friday morning

Latest News

Roanoke Police Tactical Response Unit
Possible break in determined to be a false alarm
6p NEW RCAHD VOB
6p NEW RCAHD VOB
6p Tiny House Floyd PKG
6p Tiny House Floyd PKG
6p Gunnar Givens
6p Gunnar Givens