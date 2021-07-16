Advertisement

Montgomery Museum of Art and History to move locations in 2022

The executive director said the 15,000 square foot building will expand museum space and serve as a cultural center accessible for public programming.(WDBJ7)
By Leanna Scachetti
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 2:35 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Montgomery Museum of Art and History will move into a former bank building by next year.

According to the museum’s new Executive Director Casey Jenkins, the museum has signed a contract to buy the former Bank of Christiansburg building on the Town Square at 4 East Main Street in Christiansburg. The museum has been operating out of the historic manse at 300 South Pepper Street since 1983. Jenkins said the museum has outgrown that space, but that it will hold onto the property and rent it out.

Jenkins said in a press release Friday that the new building is a keystone of the Downtown Historic District in Christiansburg. He said the 15,000 square foot building will expand museum space and serve as a cultural center accessible for public programming.

“We are a museum growing with our community and this acquisition will greatly contribute to the revitalization and economic vitality of the region. The Museum is seeking strategic partners to invite as anchor tenants to complement the institution’s vision of a cultural center,” said Jenkins.

Jenkins and other museum leaders said that acquiring the new space in Christiansburg will help keep the museum going within the community and allow for more participation from visitors.

“This is a unique opportunity for the Museum to provide a forum for rich storytelling, interactive experiences for students, research and genealogy, and expand our ability to tell difficult and neglected stories of the New River Valley. The space will serve as an excellent conservation and preservation facility for our object, photograph, archive, and textile collections,” said Museum Curator, Sherry Wyatt.

The educational and recreational opportunities of the museum garden and outdoor art installations will continue.

Recently, the museum teamed up with the Christiansburg Institute, Inc. to preserve Montgomery County’s Black history and culture.

