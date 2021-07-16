The ‘Peach Truck Tour’ stops in Southwest Virginia

NEW RIVER VALLEY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Peach Truck made a stop in our hometowns!

The truck made stops in Radford, Fairlawn, Christiansburg and also Roanoke.

The Peach Truck started in 2012 and grew from there!

The Nashville, Tennessee-based fruit delivery service allows customers to pre-order peaches for pick-up at a nearby location.

Team manager says Daniel Stewart says the peaches are picked when they are tree ripe.

“If you eat him right away, it’d be like kind of biting into an apple, which is obviously not what you expect from peach. So, you would want to sit them out of the counter, out of the box for about two to three days just so they soften up and just so they don’t bruise each other when they’re in that box, you know, and then after that two or three day mark. That’s when you’d be good,” said Stewart.

After the two of three-day mark, you’ll be able to eat, can, jam or freeze the peaches.

The truck hopes to visit southwest Virginia again next year-- but their next stop is Johnson City, Tennessee

