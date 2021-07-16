Advertisement

The ‘Peach Truck Tour’ stops in Southwest Virginia

The ‘Peach Truck Tour’ makes a few stops in Southwest Virginia
The ‘Peach Truck Tour’ makes a few stops in Southwest Virginia(Janay Reece)
By Janay Reece
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 6:01 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW RIVER VALLEY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Peach Truck made a stop in our hometowns!

The truck made stops in Radford, Fairlawn, Christiansburg and also Roanoke.

The Peach Truck started in 2012 and grew from there!

The Nashville, Tennessee-based fruit delivery service allows customers to pre-order peaches for pick-up at a nearby location.

Team manager says Daniel Stewart says the peaches are picked when they are tree ripe.

“If you eat him right away, it’d be like kind of biting into an apple, which is obviously not what you expect from peach. So, you would want to sit them out of the counter, out of the box for about two to three days just so they soften up and just so they don’t bruise each other when they’re in that box, you know, and then after that two or three day mark. That’s when you’d be good,” said Stewart.

After the two of three-day mark, you’ll be able to eat, can, jam or freeze the peaches.

The truck hopes to visit southwest Virginia again next year-- but their next stop is Johnson City, Tennessee

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Giles Co. woman charged for 2nd degree murder of a NRV Regional Jail officer
NRV Regional Jail officer’s wife charged with second-degree murder
P.K. Shader, 70, sustained injuries to the head and face after police say she was punched...
Woman, 70, repeatedly punched by teenage Walmart employee
Don Wells believes Summer was kidnapped
‘Good chance she’s already dead,’ says father of missing 5-year-old girl in Tenn.
One person was injured during a construction work incident at Carilion Roanoke Memorial.
Person injured during construction work at Carilion Roanoke Memorial
Roanoke police respond to shots fired call Friday morning.
Shots fired in downtown Roanoke early Friday morning

Latest News

6p Bradley Free Clinic
6p Bradley Free Clinic
6p Campaign Finance VOB
6p Campaign Finance VOB
6p Broadband PKG
6p Broadband PKG
5p RU Students Alaska Trip
5p RU Students Alaska Trip
5p Jazz in July 07162021
5p Jazz in July