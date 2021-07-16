Advertisement

Possible break in determined to be a false alarm

Roanoke Police Tactical Response Unit
Roanoke Police Tactical Response Unit(WDBJ7)
By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 7:51 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke Police confirm to WDBJ7 that a large police presence off of Peters Creek Road was in response to a possible break in.

An officer says that someone called into 9-1-1 Friday afternoon, reporting they thought they saw a person break into their neighbors house. The caller then told police they thought they heard shots fired from within that house.

Roanoke Police Department deployed their Tactical Response Team. An officer says they were on scene for about 3 hours, and eventually entered the house. Police determined no one was inside the house.

