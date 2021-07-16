Radford University students plan for an arctic adventure to research the earth’s climate

RADFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - Radford University’s student’s are getting ready to brave frigid temperatures and Arctic winds.

It’s a part of a research trip to Northern Alaska, to study the earth’s climate.

The students will study Arctic sea ice while living and working in a remote location.

The university’s PHYS 325 Arctic Geophysics class will travel to Utqiagvik (formerly-known as Barrow), a city of about 4,000 and the northernmost city in the United States.

Before students go, they spend classroom time preparing the custom-made equipment used to conduct research out on the ice: the Compact Arctic Research Tech Transport (C.A.R.T.T.); a micro-resistivity array; an “ice seismic” monitor; and an OhmMapper.

Department of Physics Professor, Dr. Rhett Herman has led many students on this trip and says what they find has the potential help us better understand the future of climate change.

“I have the acquired data here with the sensors, and then they acquire data up in Alaska and they see tremendous difference. They also get a sense, by being up in Alaska, with that extreme environment of how fragile things are,” said Dr. Rhett Herman.

When student’s get back, the students will have a chance to present their findings this in Washington, D.C., at the American Geophysical Union (AGU), the world’s largest gathering of earth and space scientists.

The trip to Alaska is planned for 2022.

