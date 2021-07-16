Advertisement

Roanoke City and Alleghany Health District sees uptick in COVID cases after July 4

(WDBJ7)
By Pete DeLuca
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 4:01 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Amid an uptick in local COVID cases, the Roanoke City and Alleghany Health District is urging people to get vaccined.

Health district director Dr. Cynthia Morrow says over the past nine weeks the health district has averaged around 75 cases per week. But there have been 86 new cases in the last three days alone.

Dr. Morrow says the delta variant and large gatherings by unvaccinated people over the July 4th holiday are to blame.

“It is just heartbreaking when we see our hospitalizations and we hear of deaths of a disease that, at this point, we need to consider preventable for those people who can get vaccinated,” said Morrow in a press briefing Friday.

Data show 99% of new COVID cases across the state are in unvaccinated people.

The Roanoke City and Alleghany Health District has seen 173 total COVID cases in people who are vaccinated.

