Roanoke Libraries to offer Dungeons and Dragons storytelling club, other programming
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 5:10 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Roanoke Public Libraries offer loads of fun activities for people of all ages.
Jeffrey Wood, the youth services librarian with the Roanoke Public Libraries, joined us on 7@4 Friday to talk about the Dungeons and Dragons Storytelling Club and other programming the libraries are hosting this summer!
