Roanoke receives $525,000 to fight gun violence

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke received a boost in its fight against gun violence Thursday. More than half a million dollars in grants will be going toward new positions and studies, focused on addressing the problem.

The news comes just days after news statistics show shootings in Roanoke have doubled in the last year.

The grants come from the Virginia Department of Criminal Justice Services. The first, $25,000 grant will go towards a Youth and Gang Violence Community Assessment. The second $500,000 grant will take aim at gun violence more generally.

“What I just want to emphasize is this is an action. We’re not sitting on our thumbs, or hands, we’re taking some action,” said Roanoke Mayor Sherman Lea.

Lea says this is a sign that the city is pulling together to address the issue. The grants are the result of a joint effort by the Gun Violence Prevention Commission, city manager, city schools, police department and more.

“I’m very pleased,” said Lea. “It’s a great day for our city.”

Lea says it’s also a step towards fully acknowledging the city’s gang problem.

“They’re no longer wannabe’s. And that’s been identified that we have, and we’re working with the federal authorities, and others, and the state police to make sure we have an impact on gang violence in our city,” he said.

Much of the second grant will go towards hiring a Youth and Gang Violence Prevention Coordinator, a position that several cities, including Danville, have added to their payrolls in recent years.

“I connect you with the resources that you need, that you may not have known about, and assist you in coming out of the lifestyle if you’re willing,” said Robert David Sr, who originated the Danville position in 2018.

Since then, he said his focus has been building up the infrastructure needed to tackle the River City’s gang problem.

“When I cam here in 2018, that’s where Roanoke is now, just on a larger scale,” said David.

The Danville Coordinator points out this this work can take time. And he has some advice for whoever steps into the role in Roanoke.

“An individual steps into those communities, they have to be honest. They’re going to have to take some hits. They’re going to have to take some hard questions. But you’ve got to be consistent and let the community know that I’m your voice,” he said.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.