Salem set to host 20th ‘Jazz in July’ Saturday

FILE IMAGE: Jazz in July
FILE IMAGE: Jazz in July(SALEM PARKS AND REC)
By Pete DeLuca
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 3:55 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - Jazz in July is back for its 20th anniversary this weekend in Salem.

Grammy-winner Chip McNeil is among the artists set to perform on Saturday at the Longwood Park Amphitheater.

“For a Grammy Award saxophonist to come here to Salem, VA, get to the park, you want to see this guy, he’s amazing.  And we’re backing him up with local and regional, and some national and international, talent behind him also,” said Lenny Marcus, who will emcee and perform at the event.

Admission is free and you are encouraged to bring chairs or a blanket to sit on.

There will also be food and drink vendors on site.

The show begins Saturday afternoon at 4:00. The last artist takes the stage at 8:30.

For the full lineup, click here.

