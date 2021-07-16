Advertisement

Shots fired in downtown Roanoke early Friday morning

Roanoke police respond to shots fired call Friday morning.
Roanoke police respond to shots fired call Friday morning.(WDBJ7)
By Katey Roshetko
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 5:02 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - One person has been arrested in connection to a shooting in Downtown Roanoke.

According to officials, the call came in around 2:00 a.m Friday. The shooting took place in the parking lot off of Williamson Road besides Lux Lounge.

At this time, police are not aware of any injuries, but two vehicles were hit with bullets.

