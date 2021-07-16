Advertisement

Virginia’s COVID positivity rate continues upward trend Friday

Coronavirus generic
Coronavirus generic(WRDW)
By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 9:32 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 684,499 total cases of COVID-19 across the commonwealth as of Friday, July 16, 2021, dating to the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020. That’s up 445 from the 684,054 reported Thursday, a larger increase than the 440 new cases reported from Wednesday to Thursday.

Per the latest update from the state’s vaccine dashboard, 9,218,770 doses of vaccine have been administered in Virginia as of Friday, up from the 9,237,096 doses reported Thursday. 58.8% of the state’s population has gotten at least one dose, with 52.9% fully vaccinated. 70.7% of Virginians 18 and over have received at least one dose and 63.9% are fully vaccinated.

Click here for the latest statewide guidance.

VDH website offers COVID vaccine info

VDH unveils dashboard to show results of COVID cases by vaccination status

VACCINE INFO: What you need to know in southwest Virginia

7,829,358 PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests have been conducted in Virginia as of Friday, with a 2.7% positivity rate from those tests over the last week, up from the 2.5% reported Thursday.

As of Friday, there have been 11,477 recorded coronavirus-related deaths in the commonwealth since the pandemic’s beginning, up from the 11,471 reported Thursday.

256 people across Virginia were hospitalized as of Friday with confirmed or test-pending cases of COVID-19, up from the 237 reported Thursday. 57,460 COVID patients have been released from hospitals in Virginia since the beginning of the pandemic. That’s according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association, which gets a daily report from hospitals around the commonwealth.

These hospital numbers are different from those reported by VDH, which only gathers hospitalization status at the time each case is investigated by VDH and is an under-representation of Virginia hospitalizations.

Any new confirmed cases from health departments throughout the state the rest of the day won’t show up until at least the following day on the state list, as the official numbers are only updated once a day, with a 5 p.m. cutoff each day for new cases to be reflected on the next day’s list.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Giles Co. woman charged for 2nd degree murder of a NRV Regional Jail officer
NRV Regional Jail officer’s wife charged with second-degree murder
P.K. Shader, 70, sustained injuries to the head and face after police say she was punched...
Woman, 70, repeatedly punched by teenage Walmart employee
Don Wells believes Summer was kidnapped
‘Good chance she’s already dead,’ says father of missing 5-year-old girl in Tenn.
One person was injured during a construction work incident at Carilion Roanoke Memorial.
Person injured during construction work at Carilion Roanoke Memorial
Police responded to a shooting inside a business on Danville's Riverside Drive.
Danville store manager shot by employee

Latest News

VDH reports 2.5% COVID positivity rate Thursday
Hospitalizations from COVID-19 are skyrocketing in more than a dozen states, with nearly 60% of...
COVID-19: 99% of hospital patients are unvaccinated
Mental health professionals in Virginia say we are in a major crisis right now with not enough...
Private health facilities concerned about increased demand, stagnant resources for mental healthcare
U.S. overdose deaths hit a record of 93,000 last year in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, a...
US overdose deaths hit record 93,000 in pandemic last year