Advertisement

Rain and storms develop this afternoon

Heavy rain and flooding possible
By Meteorologist Christian Johansen
Published: Jul. 17, 2021 at 6:36 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
  • Rain and storms develop this afternoon
  • Elevated flood risk with a few stronger storms possible
  • 1-2″ of rain will be possible in some locations

SATURDAY

Mild and humid this morning with highs in the 80s to near 90 to the East. A front will sink south tonight helping to fire up rain and storms this afternoon and evening. Scattered to numerous afternoon storms with heavy rain will be likely today. The main threat this afternoon and evening will be localized flooding and damaging winds. Models indicate these storms may be slow-moving and drop a lot of rain that could lead to flash flooding.

Severe risks this afternoon.
Severe risks this afternoon.(WDBJ Weather)

As for the severe threat, the Storm Prediction Center has placed a portion of our area under a Marginal Risk of severe storms Saturday. Meaning isolated strong to severe storms are possible. The main threat from any strong storms would be heavy rainfall and strong damaging wind gusts. These storms will be slow moving so watch out for localized flooding. The severe weather will not be widespread.

SPC Outlook for Saturday
SPC Outlook for Saturday(WDBJ Weather)

SUNDAY

The front that will bring active conditions today could be stalled or slowly moving by Sunday. We will see more clouds and some slightly cooler temperatures for Sunday. At this time models are showing more storms on Sunday afternoon, but it would all depend on the fronts location.

Storms possible on Sunday.
Storms possible on Sunday.(WDBJ Weather)

Most Read

Giles Co. woman charged for 2nd degree murder of a NRV Regional Jail officer
NRV Regional Jail officer’s wife charged with second-degree murder
Coronavirus generic
Virginia’s COVID positivity rate continues upward trend Friday
Roanoke police respond to shots fired call Friday morning.
Shots fired in downtown Roanoke early Friday morning
Hari Berzins's listing as it appears on the Airbnb site.
Floyd “Tiny House” owner wins most hospitable Airbnb host in Virginia
Roanoke Fire-EMS respond to house fire at 1016 Fentress St. NW.
Crews respond to attic fire in Roanoke home Friday morning

Latest News

Saturday Morning Forecast
The Storm Prediction Center has placed most of our area under a Marginal Risk of severe storms...
Stormy weather returns this weekend
Friday Midday Forecast
Temperatures soar into the low to mid 90s this afternoon.
Friday July 16, Morning FastCast