Rain and storms develop this afternoon

Elevated flood risk with a few stronger storms possible

1-2″ of rain will be possible in some locations

SATURDAY

Mild and humid this morning with highs in the 80s to near 90 to the East. A front will sink south tonight helping to fire up rain and storms this afternoon and evening. Scattered to numerous afternoon storms with heavy rain will be likely today. The main threat this afternoon and evening will be localized flooding and damaging winds. Models indicate these storms may be slow-moving and drop a lot of rain that could lead to flash flooding.

Severe risks this afternoon. (WDBJ Weather)

As for the severe threat, the Storm Prediction Center has placed a portion of our area under a Marginal Risk of severe storms Saturday. Meaning isolated strong to severe storms are possible. The main threat from any strong storms would be heavy rainfall and strong damaging wind gusts. These storms will be slow moving so watch out for localized flooding. The severe weather will not be widespread.

SPC Outlook for Saturday (WDBJ Weather)

SUNDAY

The front that will bring active conditions today could be stalled or slowly moving by Sunday. We will see more clouds and some slightly cooler temperatures for Sunday. At this time models are showing more storms on Sunday afternoon, but it would all depend on the fronts location.