Senior Alert issued for woman missing out of Spotsylvania

Contact 540-278-4009 with any helpful information.
Courtesy Virginia State Police
Courtesy Virginia State Police(Virginia State Police)
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Jul. 17, 2021 at 3:12 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
SPOTSYLVANIA, Va. (WDBJ) - State Police are asking for the public’s help in locating Lola Estelle Mallory, 78 of Spotsylvania, who was reported missing on Saturday.

She stands at 4-feet-3 inches tall and weighs 101 pounds. Mallory has black and gray hair with brown eyes.

She was last seen on England Town Road at 1:30 a.m. on Saturday, possibly on her way to Oakland Road in Louisa.

Mallory was wearing a red, white and blue sweater with gray shoes and blue jeans.

She is driving a 2001 gold Honda Accord with VA plates: YAJ9899.

Mallory suffers from a cognitive impairment, putting her disappearance at more of a threat to her health and safety.

Contact 540-278-4009 with any helpful information.

