Crews respond to vehicle, house fire in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A collection of four people are displaced and being assisted by the American Red Cross following a house fire in the 1800 block of Hanover Avenue NW.

Roanoke Fire-EMS originally responded Sunday morning to the 1800 block of Staunton Avenue NW for a report of a structure fire before finding flames and smoke leaving the other site.

A car that was on fire rolled into the fire structure, leading to the spread of the flames to the house.

A house next to the original site of the fire sustained heat damage.

