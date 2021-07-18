Advertisement

Isolated storms are possible for some today

Portions of the region could see more storms today.
By Meteorologist Christian Johansen
Published: Jul. 18, 2021 at 6:43 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
  • A front brings storms for portions of the region today
  • Cooler temperatures expected for the start of the week
  • Drier conditions expected next week
Many locations stay dry behind the front today.
Many locations stay dry behind the front today.(WDBJ Weather)

TODAY

The front will sink south today setting us up for another afternoon with scattered showers and storms. We will also see more clouds and some slightly cooler temperatures in some locations this afternoon. It appears the best chance of rain will be south of 460 with more heavy rain likely near the VA/NC border. Given the wet conditions from Saturday in some areas, localized flash flooding may occur Sunday.

A front sinks to the South bringing storm chances for some.
A front sinks to the South bringing storm chances for some.(WDBJ Weather)

NEXT WEEK

Once the front finally pushes to our south by Monday, drier weather will move in with a slight drop in humidity expected. Temperatures look to warm by the middle of next week with highs into the 80s to near 90. Rain chances will be limited during this stretch.

10 Day Forecast
10 Day Forecast(WDBJ Weather)

