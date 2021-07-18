One dead, deputy injured following officer-involved shooting in Wise County

WISE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A 16-year-old is dead and a sheriff’s deputy is injured following an officer-involved shooting in Wise County.

Virginia State Police say the Wise County Sheriff’s Office was searching for two missing teens near Dunbar Road in Appalachia Saturday afternoon when a deputy found a vehicle with two people inside.

Investigators say a 16-year-old boy got out of the car and got into a fight with the deputy eventually stabbing him. The deputy then shot the teen who died at the scene.

A 13-year-old girl was inside the car and was not hurt.

The deputy was airlifted to the hospital to be treated for multiple stab wounds.

The two teens had been the missing juveniles authorities were searching for.

The case is still being looked into.

