Advertisement

One dead, deputy injured following officer-involved shooting in Wise County

The two teens had been the missing juveniles authorities were searching for.
(KTUU)
By WDBJ
Published: Jul. 18, 2021 at 2:25 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WISE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A 16-year-old is dead and a sheriff’s deputy is injured following an officer-involved shooting in Wise County.

Virginia State Police say the Wise County Sheriff’s Office was searching for two missing teens near Dunbar Road in Appalachia Saturday afternoon when a deputy found a vehicle with two people inside.

Investigators say a 16-year-old boy got out of the car and got into a fight with the deputy eventually stabbing him. The deputy then shot the teen who died at the scene.

A 13-year-old girl was inside the car and was not hurt.

The deputy was airlifted to the hospital to be treated for multiple stab wounds.

The two teens had been the missing juveniles authorities were searching for.

The case is still being looked into.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body found in Stuarts Draft
Hari Berzins's listing as it appears on the Airbnb site.
Floyd “Tiny House” owner wins most hospitable Airbnb host in Virginia
Roanoke Police Tactical Response Unit
Possible break in determined to be a false alarm
A Miami-Dade County Police boat patrols in front of the Champlain Towers South condo building,...
LA music exec identified as victim of Florida condo collapse
Flooding remains possible through Sunday.
More scattered storms chances Sunday

Latest News

Roanoke Fire-EMS
Crews respond to vehicle, house fire in Roanoke
Courtesy Virginia State Police
Found safe: Senior Alert issued for woman missing out of Spotsylvania
Body found in Stuarts Draft
Governor Ralph Northam proposed spending $700 million in federal funding to deliver universal...
Northam proposes $700 million for universal broadband